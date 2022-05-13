Skip to main content

Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have listed Otto Porter Jr. as questionable for Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in San Francisco. 

For the game, they could be without a key player, because Otto Porter Jr. is on the injury report as questionable due to a foot injury.   

As relayed by Underdog NBA, the veteran forward will be a game-time decision for the contest.  

Porter Jr. may not be a star on a team that is filled with them, but he is a very productive role player. 

In Game 3 he had 13 points on 3/5 shooting from the three-point range, and in Game 4 he had 12 points on 4/6 shooting from the three-point range. 

On a team that has Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, that kind of shooting from role players is very beneficial in opening up the entire floor. 

The Warriors currently lead the series 3-2, so a win for them will move them on to the Western Conference Finals. 

The winner of the series will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Phoenix Suns for a shot at making the NBA Finals. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

