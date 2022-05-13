Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in San Francisco.
For the game, they could be without a key player, because Otto Porter Jr. is on the injury report as questionable due to a foot injury.
As relayed by Underdog NBA, the veteran forward will be a game-time decision for the contest.
Porter Jr. may not be a star on a team that is filled with them, but he is a very productive role player.
In Game 3 he had 13 points on 3/5 shooting from the three-point range, and in Game 4 he had 12 points on 4/6 shooting from the three-point range.
On a team that has Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, that kind of shooting from role players is very beneficial in opening up the entire floor.
The Warriors currently lead the series 3-2, so a win for them will move them on to the Western Conference Finals.
The winner of the series will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Phoenix Suns for a shot at making the NBA Finals.
