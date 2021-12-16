The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors have announced a roster move with James Wiseman and Klay Thompson.

The two injured stars had previously been sent down to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors (G-League team), and have now been recalled back to the NBA team.

The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

Thompson is a five-time All-Star and has been out for the last two seasons with a ACL tear and a torn Achilles.

Wiseman was a rookie last season and is coming off of a meniscal tear.

Even in the absence of both players, the Warriors are 23-5, which is the best record in the entire NBA and good for the first seed in the Western Conference.

