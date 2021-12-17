The Golden State Warriors Have Released A Big Update About Klay Thompson

On Friday the Golden State Warriors released an update about five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson.

The update from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

The release said: "Klay Thompson completed a successful rehab assignment Wednesday with Santa Cruz. Thompson's recovery timeline reminds on-schedule. Final stages of his preparation for return-to play will be conducted with the Warriors. His return date will be announced when finalized and available."

The Warriors have been without their star shooting guard for each of the last two seasons, and have missed the playoffs both years he's been out.

However, this season the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA at 23-5 in their first 28 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball