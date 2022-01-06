Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans

Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Golden State Warriors will be without their best player when they play the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Thursday evening. 

Steph Curry has been ruled out due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Curry and the Warriors lost in Texas to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening 99-82. 

Overall, it was not a good night for the team, and Curry shot 5-24 from the field, and 1-9 from the three-point range. 

Even with the loss, the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns at 29-8 with the best record in the NBA, and the top seed in the Western Conference. 

The Mavs advanced to 20-18 in 38 games this season with the win.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans

just now
USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

7 minutes ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Warm Up Together Before The Warriors-Mavs Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Porter Jr. Tweeted After His Buzzer Beater

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said When Asked If His Stance On Getting The Vaccine Has Changed

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

3 hours ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

4 hours ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

4 hours ago
USATSI_17457350_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play In The Nets-Pacers Game

4 hours ago