Big Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report as of 6:30 Eastern Time for Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series, and for the game they have made an adjustment to their injury report.

Otto Porter Jr. has been upgraded to available for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Porter Jr. may not be a star like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but the veteran forward came up huge with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in their 142-112 win in Game 3.

He also shot 60% from the three-point range (3/5), so he is an important piece for their team on the offensive and defensive end.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Warriros after their blowout win at home on Saturday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors won the first game of the series in Memphis, and then lost the second game 106-101.

The Grizzlies are in a tough spot as they will have to pick up a win as road underdogs to avoid going into a 3-1 hole.

If they can pull off the win they would go back to Memphis with all of the momentum tied up at 2-2.

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.

Related stories on NBA basketball