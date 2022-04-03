Skip to main content
Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz in San Francisco at Chase Center on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.  

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

Steph Curry, Quinndary Weatherspoon and James Wiseman have all been ruled out for the contest.  

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-28 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.  

