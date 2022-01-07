Draymond Green's Injury Status For The Warriors-Pelicans Game
Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Golden State Warriors lost in Texas to the Dallas Mavericks 99-82 on Wednesday evening, and they will have a fast turnaround when they play the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Thursday.
For the game, they will be without several key players including Draymond Green, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Green has been ruled out due to a hip injury.
Even with the loss on Wednesday, the Warriors are 29-8 and are still tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Mavs, they improved to 20-18 in 38 games this season and are the fifth seed in the west.
