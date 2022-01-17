Huge Draymond Green Injury Update

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors announced an injury update on Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-99 on Sunday night, and Draymond Green missed his sixth straight game. 

Before the game, the team announced an update on the three-time champion, and the release can be seen embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account.   

Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means he will miss more games. 

The Warriors are 2-4 in the six games that they have recently played without him. 

On the season, they are 31-12 in 43 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference just 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.  

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games.   

