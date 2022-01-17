Huge Draymond Green Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-99 on Sunday night, and Draymond Green missed his sixth straight game.

Before the game, the team announced an update on the three-time champion, and the release can be seen embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account.

Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means he will miss more games.

The Warriors are 2-4 in the six games that they have recently played without him.

On the season, they are 31-12 in 43 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference just 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games.

Related stories on NBA basketball