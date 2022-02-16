Skip to main content
Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening in California.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Monday night, but are still 7-3 in their last ten games overall.  

Earlier this month they had been in the middle of a nine-game winning streak. 

They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-16 record in the 58 games that they have played.  

However, the Suns are quickly running away with the top spot in the west as they have a five-game lead over the Warriors. 

