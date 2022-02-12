Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Saturday evening, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game.
The Warriors come into Saturday night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record on the season.
They had been on a nine-game winning streak, but have now lost their last two games against both the Utah Jazz (on the road) and New York Knicks (at home).
However, they are still 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
They are currently 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.