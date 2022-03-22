Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

The Golden State Warriors will be in Florida on Tuesday evening to face off with the Orlando Magic, and for the game they will be without one of their key veteran players.

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the night due to a back injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game after falling to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening at home, and they are now in the middle of a two-game losing skid and just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

On the year, they are the third seed in the west with a 47-24 record.

