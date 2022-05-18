Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 1

The Golden State Warriors will be without Gary Payton II for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Chase Center in California, and for the game they will remain without one of their most important role players.

Gary Payton II remains ruled out due to an elbow injury that he sustained in the second-round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA's official injury report

Prior to the injury, he had been playing the best basketball of his NBA career, so the injury was a tough one to swallow for the Warriors.

The Warriros defeated the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs, and then beat the Grizzlies in the second-round.

The franchise is back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.

Prior to the drought, they had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and they also won three NBA Championships during that time span.

This is their sixth time in the Conference Finals in eight years.

Related stories on NBA basketball