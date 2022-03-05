Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Lakers Game

The Golden State Warriors will remain without Draymond Green when they face off in Los Angeles with the Lakers on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles, California, to take on the Lakers on Saturday night, and they remain without All-Star Draymond Green.

The three-time NBA Champion remains out of the lineup, and his status can be seen in the NBA's official injury report that is captured in the screenshot below.

NBA's official injury report that is captured in the screenshot.

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season, and have a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (losing to the Timberwolves and the Mavs twice), and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

Right now, they are 8.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball