Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in Wisconsin, and for the game they are expected to have Klay Thompson available.

Thompson made his return to the Warriors for the first time in over two seasons earlier this week, and Thursday night will be his third game of the season.

He is not on the injury report for Thursday (see tweet below from Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Slater's tweet said: "Klay Thompson is not on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow in Milwaukee, indicating that he will play against the Bucks and rest on Friday night in Chicago against the Bulls."

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 30-10 record in 40 games.

They won Thompson's first game back against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home, but lost on Tuesday night in Tennessee against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thompson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebonds and 2.0 assists per game in his first two games back.

