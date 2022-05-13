Skip to main content

Warriors And Grizzlies Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

The Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Game 6.

The Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies will play Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in San Francisco, and for the game they have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

 The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them in the game will advance them to the Western Conference Finals. 

Meanwhile, a win for the Grizzlies will force a Game 7 back in Memphis.   

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, who has been out since the end of Game 3 with a knee injury. 

They lost their first game without him, but they blew out the Warriors in Game 5 without their best player. 

The winner of the series will face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round for a chance to make the NBA Finals. 

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18237759_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_17983093_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What's Next For James Harden, 76ers Entering The Offseason

By Brett Siegel22 minutes ago
USATSI_16840693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bucks Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_18256718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Luka Doncic Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18257039_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Lost Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Jimmy Butler Win After Over 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18256723_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Bold Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16238244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Current Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago