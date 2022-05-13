Warriors And Grizzlies Latest Injury Reports For Game 6
The Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies will play Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in San Francisco, and for the game they have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.
The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them in the game will advance them to the Western Conference Finals.
Meanwhile, a win for the Grizzlies will force a Game 7 back in Memphis.
The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, who has been out since the end of Game 3 with a knee injury.
They lost their first game without him, but they blew out the Warriors in Game 5 without their best player.
The winner of the series will face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round for a chance to make the NBA Finals.
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed.
