Warriors And Grizzlies Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

The Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies will play Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in San Francisco, and for the game they have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them in the game will advance them to the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, a win for the Grizzlies will force a Game 7 back in Memphis.

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, who has been out since the end of Game 3 with a knee injury.

They lost their first game without him, but they blew out the Warriors in Game 5 without their best player.

The winner of the series will face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed.

