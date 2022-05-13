Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury report as of 7:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Everyone on the injury report is already ruled out, except for Otto Porter Jr. who is questionable and will be a game-time decision for the contest.

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them in the game would end the series.

The Grizzlies have been playing without their best player Ja Morant, who got injured at the end of Game 3.

The knee injury has kept him out of each of the last two games, and he is listed as out for Game 6.

A win for the Grizzlies would force a Game 7 back in Memphis, because they have the home-court advantage in the series.

The winner of the series will face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a shot to make the NBA Finals.

