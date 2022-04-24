Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

The Golden State Warriros have announced their injury report for Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriros are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, and no team in NBA history has ever come back from such a deficit.

Therefore, the Warriors are in the driver seat in the series, and could win the series with a sweep on Sunday..

For Game 4, the Warriors have announced their injury report, and the only player on the report is James Wiseman who is already ruled out for the entire season.

NBA's official injury report

Essentially, the Warriors have no one on their injury report for the game, which is huge considering they are so deep into the season.

As for the Nuggets, they are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back to last season when they were swept by the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic won the NBA 's MVP Award in 2021 and is a finalist to win the MVP this season, but he continues to come up short in the postseason.

