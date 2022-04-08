Skip to main content
Grizzlies And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

Grizzlies And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

The Grizzlies and Nuggets have announced their final injury reports for Thursday's contest.

The Grizzlies and Nuggets have announced their final injury reports for Thursday's contest.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado on Thursday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their finalized injury reports.  

The two injury reports can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Dillon Brooks, who was a game-time decision, has been upgraded to available. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17417130_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16396430_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Waive Former Lottery Pick

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_9003565_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bucks Star Signs With Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17245707_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Spurs Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Spurs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Trail Blazers Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16987776_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago