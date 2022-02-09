Rockets And Pelicans Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups.
The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Both teams have struggled this year as the Rockets are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-38 record on the season.
They've also gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.
As for the Pelicans, they have been without 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson all season long, and are the tenth seed in the west with a 21-32 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.