Rockets And Pelicans Starting Lineups

The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Both teams have struggled this year as the Rockets are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-38 record on the season.

They've also gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

As for the Pelicans, they have been without 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson all season long, and are the tenth seed in the west with a 21-32 record.

