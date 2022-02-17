Rockets Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Houston Rockets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Usman Garuba, Eric Gordon and Daishen Nix have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as doubtful.

The Rockets come into the game as the last place team in the Western Conference standings at 15-42 on the season in 57 games.

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and have gone just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

On the road, they are 7-24 in the 31 games that they have played away from Houston.

After trading James Harden last season, they are in a complete rebuilding mode.