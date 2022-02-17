Skip to main content
Rockets Injury Report Against The Clippers

Rockets Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Houston Rockets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

The Houston Rockets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

The Houston Rockets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Usman Garuba, Eric Gordon and Daishen Nix have all been ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as doubtful.  

The Rockets come into the game as the last place team in the Western Conference standings at 15-42 on the season in 57 games. 

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and have gone just 1-9 in their last ten games overall. 

On the road, they are 7-24 in the 31 games that they have played away from Houston. 

After trading James Harden last season, they are in a complete rebuilding mode. 

USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Clippers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Warriors, Bucks, Nets And Others Reportedly Interested In Signing This Former All-Star

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

16 minutes ago
USATSI_10914621_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

16 minutes ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Mavs

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17702213_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17645572_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

19 minutes ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Nets Game

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17122384_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted To DeMar DeRozan

22 minutes ago