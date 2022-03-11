Skip to main content
Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening in Texas, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Rockets against the Mavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

Updates on some of the players can also be seen int he tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Rockets come into the game as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place) with a 17-49 record on the season. 

They are 2-8 in their last ten games overall, and have a 10-21 record in 31 games at home in Houston. 

After trading James Harden last season, they entered rebuilding mode. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

