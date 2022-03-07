Rockets Injury Report Against The Heat
The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Houston Rockets will be in Florida on Monday night to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Rockets against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Rockets come into the game with a 15-48 record in the 63 games that they have played so far this season.
They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference, which is the last place spot on the conference.
The team is in a slump as they have gone just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.
They had been a contender for many seasons with James Harden, but entered into a rebuilding mode after trading the 2018 MVP last season.
