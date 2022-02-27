Skip to main content
Rockets Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Rockets against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Rockets come into the game as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-44 record in the 59 games that they have played.  

Kevin Porter Jr. one of their best players has been ruled out for the game. 

As for the Clippers, they come into the game as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-31 record in the 62 games that they have played. 

The Rocket are 8-18 in the 26 games that they have played in Houston this season. 

