Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Houston Rockets are on the road to face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

Lucky for them, there is only one players on the entire injury report.

The full report can be seen can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the entire NBA, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 18-54 in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season, and 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise had been a contender for many years, but last season they entered into a rebuilding mode when they traded away 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Related stories on NBA basketball