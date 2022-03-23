Skip to main content
Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Houston Rockets are on the road to face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

Lucky for them, there is only one players on the entire injury report.  

The full report can be seen can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report

NBA's official injury report

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the entire NBA, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference. 

They are 18-54 in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season, and 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

The franchise had been a contender for many years, but last season they entered into a rebuilding mode when they traded away 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17658411_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17793391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17864280_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_13774117_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago