Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns
The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening in Texas, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Rockets against the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Eric Gordon is listed as questionable due to right knee tendinitis.
The two teams are in complete opposite places in the standings as the Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Rockets are the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.
The Suns have the best record in the NBA at 55-14 in 69 games, while the Rockets are just 17-51 in the 68 games that they have played.
