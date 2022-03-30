Rockets Injury Report Against The Kings
The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Texas on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Rockets against the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Marc Berman of Fox 26.
The two teams come into the game out of the playoff race, and at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
The Kings (27-49) are the 13th seed, while the Rockets (20-56) are the 15th seed.
