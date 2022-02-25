Rockets Injury Report Against The Magic

Skip to main content
Houston Rockets Injury Report Against The Orlando Magic

The Houston Rockets will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Friday evening.

The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic will square off in both team's first game back from the All-Star break on Friday evening.  

For the game, the Rockets have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Both teams come into the game as the worst team in their respective conference. 

The Rockets are the 15th seed in the west with a 15-43 record in the 58 games that they have played.   

They are on a seven-game losing streak, and just 1-9 in their last ten games overall. 

The Magic are the 15th seed in the east with a 13-47 record in 60 games, and they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak while going 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

