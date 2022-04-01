Skip to main content
Pacers And Celtics Injury Reports

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Friday's contest.

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.   

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Celtics come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-30 record, while the Pacers are the 13th seed with a 25-52 record.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

