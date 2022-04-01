Pacers And Celtics Injury Reports

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Celtics come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-30 record, while the Pacers are the 13th seed with a 25-52 record.

The Related stories on NBA basketball