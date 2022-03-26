Skip to main content
Pacers And Raptors Injury Reports

Pacers And Raptors Injury Reports

The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.

The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.

The Indiana Pacers are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report

NBA's official injury report

The Pacers have had a very disappointing season with a 25-49 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Raptors, they have surprised everyone, and are currently the seventh seed in the east with a 41-32 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17947052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers And Raptors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar42 seconds ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_15441579_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17845391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17947464_168388303_lowres
Injuries

OFFICIAL: Warriors Rule Out Star Player For The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17947077_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About This Warriors Star Being Ruled Out For The Season

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17703532_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Jordan Poole

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These 3 Teams Should Trade For Former All-Star Kemba Walker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17955795_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago