Pacers And Raptors Injury Reports
The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.
The Indiana Pacers are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Pacers have had a very disappointing season with a 25-49 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Raptors, they have surprised everyone, and are currently the seventh seed in the east with a 41-32 record.
