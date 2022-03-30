Skip to main content
Pacers Long Injury Report Against The Nuggets

Pacers Long Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers are facing off with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and they have a lot of players on their injury report.

The Indiana Pacers are facing off with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and they have a lot of players on their injury report.

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Pacers against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Pacers come into the game already out of the playoffs as they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-51 record in the 76 games that they have played in this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17117131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers Long Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17910801_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17552445_168388303_lowres
News

Evan Fournier's Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17947126_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17987881_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Put Joel Embiid On A Poster

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17215065_168388303_lowres
Rumors

3 Teams That Should Sign Ricky Rubio This Summer

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago