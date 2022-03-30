Pacers Long Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pacers against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Pacers come into the game already out of the playoffs as they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-51 record in the 76 games that they have played in this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball