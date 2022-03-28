Pacers Long Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis on Monday evening, and for the game they hav several players on their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pacers against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Pacers come into the game as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-50 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

