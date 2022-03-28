Pacers Long Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis on Monday evening, and for the game they hav several players on their injury report.
The full injury report for the Pacers against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Pacers come into the game as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-50 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.