Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Utah Jazz will be in Minnesota on Sunday night to take on the Timberwolves, and for the game they will be without their All-Star center.    

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out due to a calf injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the west, and in 50 games this season they are 30-20.  

They have been in a slump as of late going 2-8 in their last ten games, and are currently on a four-game losing streak. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are the eighth seed in the west and have gone 24-25 in the 49 games that they have played so far this season.  

Injuries

