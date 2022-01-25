The Jazz Have A Very Long Injury Report Against The Suns

The Utah Jazz are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns for the second game of a back-to-back after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in San Francisco.

Playing for the second straight night is already a tall task in the NBA, but it's even harder when most of the top players on the team are also ruled out for the game.

The Jazz have announced their injury report for the game, and it can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team.

Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale and Donovan Mitchell have all been ruled out for the game.

The Jazz come into Monday night as the fourth seed in the west with a 30-17 record in 47 games.

