Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert's Status For Nuggets-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, but they will be without their two best players for the game.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have both been ruled out for the game.

Mitchell has been ruled out due to concussion protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-21 record in 51 games.

However, they are just 2-8 in their last ten games, and currently on a five-game losing streak.

