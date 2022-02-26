Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Status For Mavs-Jazz Game

Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Friday night in both team's first game back from the All-Star break.  

Donovan Mitchell, who was named an All-Star but did not play in the game due to an illness, will be available on Friday night against the Mavs.   

The former Louisville star is not on the injury report, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Jazz had the best record in the NBA last season, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.   

This season they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-22 record in the 58 games they have played so far.   

