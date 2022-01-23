Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game
The Utah Jazz will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.
All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for the game due to concussion protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Mitchell has missed the last two games against the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-16 record in 46 games played.
As for the Warriors, they come into the game with a 33-13 reared in 46 games played, and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns.
