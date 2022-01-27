Donovan Mitchell's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns will face off for the second time this week when they play each other on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

For the game, they will be without All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

The status of Mitchell for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Mitchell has missed the last four games, so Wednesday will be his fifth game out of the lineup.

The Jazz lost to the Suns in Arizona on Monday night 115-109, and fell to 30-18 on the season.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the entire NBA, and first seed in the Western Conference.

In 46 games this season they are 37-9.

