Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Kemba Walker, who has missed the last nine games with a knee injury, is listed as questionable and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 6-4 in their last ten games, but are coming off of a tough loss on Monday afternoon to the Charlotte Hornets.

They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-22 record in 44 games played.

In the 23 games that they have played at home this season they are 11-12.

