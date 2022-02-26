Final Update: RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Heat-Knicks Game
Update: RJ Barrett will be available for the game.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night, which will be both team's first game back since the All-Star break.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players.
2019 third overall pick RJ Barrett is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks made the postseason last year as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record.
However, this season they have a been a big disappointment, and their 24-35 record ion 59 games has them sitting at the 12th spot in the east.
They are in danger of missing the postseason this year.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.