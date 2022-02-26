Skip to main content
Final Update: RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Heat-Knicks Game

RJ Barrett is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

RJ Barrett is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Update: RJ Barrett will be available for the game. 

The New York Knicks are hosting the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night, which will be both team's first game back since the All-Star break. 

For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players. 

2019 third overall pick RJ Barrett is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Knicks made the postseason last year as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. 

However, this season they have a been a big disappointment, and their 24-35 record ion 59 games has them sitting at the 12th spot in the east. 

They are in danger of missing the postseason this year.  

