Skip to main content
Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans

Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers have updated their injury report for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Clippers have updated their injury report for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the contest the Clippers have updated their injury report. 

NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report. 

Paul George has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols. 

The Pelicans come into the game after beating the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening. 

The winner of Friday's game is headed to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

Paul George vs pacers apr 13
Injuries

Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18078279_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen Injury Update For Friday's Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_16275756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

John Collins' Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet To Elon Musk

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Spoke To The Media On Thursday

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17726002_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16247651_168388303_lowres
News

Paul George's Surprising Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18016259_168388303_lowres
News

3 Questions Entering Pelicans-Clippers Play-In Game Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17999084_168388303_lowres
News

3 Questions Entering Hawks-Cavaliers Play-In Game Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago