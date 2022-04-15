Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans
The Los Angeles Clippers have updated their injury report for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the contest the Clippers have updated their injury report.
Paul George has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.
The Pelicans come into the game after beating the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.
The winner of Friday's game is headed to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.