Key Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, but for the contest the Clippers will be without one of their best players.

Sharpshooter Luke Kennard has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The winner of the game will go to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and face off in the first-round with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the loser will get more chance at the eighth seed, and face off with the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game.

The Related stories on NBA basketball