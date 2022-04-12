KEY PLAYER Ruled Out For Clippers-Timberwolves Game
The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Luke Kennard when they play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center for the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, but for the contest the Clippers will be without one of their best players.
Sharpshooter Luke Kennard has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
The winner of the game will go to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and face off in the first-round with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, the loser will get more chance at the eighth seed, and face off with the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game.
