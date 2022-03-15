Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports for Tuesday's game.
The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The two teams come into the game in opposite places in the standings.
The Grizzlies have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA with a 47-22 record, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Pacers, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the entire NBA, and have a 23-46 record, which places them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
