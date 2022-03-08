Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Tennessee on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

In 2019, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were the first two picks in the NBA Draft, but the two will not be facing off on Tuesday.

Morant is playing, but Williamson has been ruled and has not played in a game yet this season.

Coming into the night, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 44-22 record.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-37 record.

