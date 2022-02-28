Skip to main content

Grizzlies And Spurs Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Tennessee on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report. 

Brandon Clarke is questionable for the Grizzlies, while Romeo Langford and Doug McDermott are both questionable for the Spurs.  

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 42-20 record in the 62 games that they have played.  

Meanwhile, the Spurs are the 12th seed in the west with a 24-37 record in the 61 games that they have played.  

The Grizzlies are 7-3 in their last ten games, while the Spurs are 5-5 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17134936_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Layup Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
14 minutes ago
USATSI_17785559_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Brandon Ingram Said After The Pelicans Won

By Ben Stinar
16 minutes ago
USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Monday Night

By Ben Stinar
18 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
News

Ben Simmons Status For Raptors-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17785708_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Won

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago