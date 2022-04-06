Grizzlies And Jazz Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for both squads can be see in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Jazz are the fifth seed. 

Last season, the Jazz beat the Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

