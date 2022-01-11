Grizzlies Injury Report Against Warriors On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Tuesday evening, and both teams are having excellent seasons.
The Warriors are 30-9 and tied for the top spot in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are 28-14 and the fourth seed in the conference.
For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.
Update: Yves Pons is now ruled out for the game.
Steven Adams and Yves Pons are both questionable, while Dillon Brooks has been ruled out.
Last season, both teams had modest seasons, but were in the play-in tournament, and the Grizzlies beat the Warriors to advance to the postseason.
This season, both teams are in a position to get home-court advantage in the playoffs.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.