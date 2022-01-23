Skip to main content
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Mavs

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Dallas to play the Mavericks on Sunday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Dallas to play the Mavericks on Sunday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of their PR.  

The Grizzlies are having an outstanding season with a 32-16 record in 48 games, and they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference. 

Last season they made the first round of the playoffs, and were a solid young team on the rise. 

This season they have proven to be one of the elite teams in all of the NBA, and they have a very good chance of getting home-court advantage in the playoffs. 

As for the Mavs, they are fifth seed in the west at 26-20. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Mavs

47 seconds ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Bulls

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17440748_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Magic

20 minutes ago
USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted About His Injury In The Clippers-Knicks Game

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17532448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

44 minutes ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

47 minutes ago