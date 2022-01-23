Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of their PR.

The Grizzlies are having an outstanding season with a 32-16 record in 48 games, and they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference.

Last season they made the first round of the playoffs, and were a solid young team on the rise.

This season they have proven to be one of the elite teams in all of the NBA, and they have a very good chance of getting home-court advantage in the playoffs.

As for the Mavs, they are fifth seed in the west at 26-20.

