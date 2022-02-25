Skip to main content
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for both team's first game back since the All-Star break.   

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report, and the full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account.   

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies have been two of the most exciting teams in the entire Western Conference.  

The Grizzlies are the third seed with a 41-19 record in 50 games, and are led by All-Star starter Ja Morant.  

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed with a 31-28 record, and they are led by a big-three of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. 

Towns and Morant were both in Sunday's All-Star Game that took place in Cleveland, Ohio. 

