Grizzlies Injury Report Against Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Dillon Brooks, Xaiver Tillman, Killian Tillie, Tyrell Terry and Yves Pons have all been ruled out for the game on Saturday.  

Meanwhile, Santi Aldama is listed as questionable.  

The Grizzlies come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA, and have a 39-18 record, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

They have four games in a row, and currently 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

In the 28 games that they have played on the road they are an impressive 19-19 this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

