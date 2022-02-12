Grizzlies Injury Report Against Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Dillon Brooks, Xaiver Tillman, Killian Tillie, Tyrell Terry and Yves Pons have all been ruled out for the game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Santi Aldama is listed as questionable.

The Grizzlies come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA, and have a 39-18 record, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have four games in a row, and currently 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

In the 28 games that they have played on the road they are an impressive 19-19 this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball