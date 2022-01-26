Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from team's PR account.

Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke are questionable, while Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones have all been ruled out for the game.

The Grizzlies are having an incredible season so far, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 32-17 record in 49 games played, and are 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

In the 23 games that they have played on the road they are an impressive 15-8.

Meanwhile, the Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed with an 18-30 record.

